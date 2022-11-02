SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall, arabica extends rebound

Adds background, quote, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday amid strong Brazilian exports, while arabica coffee prices regained some ground after last week's slide to a 15-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1.2% lower at 18.21 cents per lb by 1406 GMT.

* Investors kept a close watch on Brazil after former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly won Sunday's presidential election.

* Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election but stopped short of contesting the election result.

* Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they were making some headway in clearing blockades set up across the country by truckers to protest Bolsonaro's narrow loss.

* Dealers said the market was also awaiting news on India's export quota for the new marketing year which began on Oct. 1, with an announcement possible this week.

* "There is still no certainty about the Indian export quotas, expected to be announced well over a month ago," Rabobank said in a note.

* Brazil's sugar exports surged to 3.75 million tonnes in October from 2.31 million tonnes a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $529.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2% to $1.7805 per lb​, extending its rebound from a 15-month low of $1.6595 set on Friday.

* Dealers said a drop in exports from Honduras and Costa Rica during October had helped to tighten short-term supplies, with December's premium to March KC-1=R widening.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.2% to $1,880 a tonne after setting a 14-month low of $1,826 on Tuesday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.3% to $2,378 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,911 pounds a tonne​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Vinay Dwivedi)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

