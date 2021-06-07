Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall, arabica coffee also weakens

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Monday, with some showers forecast in drought-hit Brazil over the next few days and profit taking by funds.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled down 0.33 cent, or 1.9%, at 17.38 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the weather in the Centre-South region of Brazil remained a focus with some showers forecast this week although overall conditions remain dry.

* They noted some profit taking by speculators, which are carrying a large long position in the sweetener, as oil prices also slid. O/R

* Lower energy prices can lead to more use of cane to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol, particularly in Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled down $7.20, or 1.5%, at $459.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled down 1.5 cent, or 0.9%, at $1.6015 per lb, retreating further from a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 set last week.

* Dealers noted dry conditions in top producer Brazil could curb production next year so the market would watch rain levels in growing areas over the next few days.

* Refinitiv's Agriculture Weather Dashboard forecast up to 35 millimetres (1.38 inches) of rain in the South Minas Gerais region.

* Brokers noted reduced activity in the Brazilian physical market, with the local currency at the strongest against the dollar since December.BRBY

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled up $13, or 0.8%, at $1,625 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $48, or 2.0%, to $2,404 a tonne.

* Dealers noted supplies remain ample with top grower Ivory Coast expected to harvest a record crop.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 1.997 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 6, exporters estimated, up 7.5% from 1.881 million tonnes over the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 17 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,610 pounds per tonne​.

An unusual dry spell persisted across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, fuelling farmers' fears that the April-to-September mid-crop could be depleted.

Refinitiv's Agriculture Weather Dashboardhttps://amers2.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?pageid=awd-br-southeast-gfsop&hour=12&date=20210607&meta-15=BRA.SP.03

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

