SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall, arabica coffee also weakens

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday, with some showers forecast in drought-hit Brazil over the next few days, while cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.26 cent, or 1.5%, to 17.45 cents per lb by 1412 GMT.

* Dealers said the weather in the Centre-South region of Brazil remained a key focus with some showers forecast this week although overall conditions remain very dry.

* The market was also weighed by a modest setback in energy prices on Monday following the recent strong advance. O/R

* Higher energy prices can lead to more use of cane to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $5.60, or 1.2%, to $460.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell by 1.9 cents, or 1.2%, to $1.5975 per lb, extending its retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 set last week.

* Dealers noted dry conditions in top producer Brazil could curb production next year so the market would keep a close watch on how much rain is received in key growing areas over the next few days.

* Speculators raised their net long position in arabica coffee futures on ICE in the week to June 1, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $1,610 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $38, or 1.55%, to $2,414 a tonne.

* Dealers noted supplies remain ample with top grower Ivory Coast expected to harvest a record crop this year.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 1.997 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 6, exporters estimated on Monday, up 7.5% from 1.881 million tonnes over the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 14 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,613 pounds a tonne.

An unusual dry spell persisted across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, fuelling farmers' fears that the April-to-September mid-crop could be depleted.

