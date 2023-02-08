Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures fall, arabica coffee also down

February 08, 2023 — 10:59 am EST

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, erasing most of the previous session's gains, while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 20.67 cents per lb by 1533 GMT.

* Dealers said the market's run-up after bouncing off support around 20.50 cents earlier this week had run out of steam and the next move appeared unclear.

* They continued to monitor the outlook in India where lower than expected production has reduced the prospect of further exports this season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $555.70 a tonne.

* A small delivery is expected against the March contract, which expires next Monday, potentially lower than the 358,650 tonnes tendered against the March 2022 contract.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.4% to $1.7470 per lb.

* Dealers said a run-up that to a three-month high of $1.84 a week ago had lost momentum and prices could fall further in the short-term.

* A report by Sucden Financial said that technical indicators suggested lower levels, but to confirm that outlook the market needed to close below the 10-day moving average of $1.7331.

* Brazil's 2023 coffee crop is forecast to rise by 5.7% to 55.5 million 60kg bags, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said on Wednesday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,059 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,617 a tonne.

* New York cocoa prices CCc2 are expected to close the year with an annual gain of 7.2% as theglobal markets supply deficit persists, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.15% at 2,022 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Goodman )

