SOFTS-Raw sugar futures extend rebound; coffee also climbs

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed up on Tuesday, pulling further away from the previous session's one-month low, while arabica coffee prices also advanced.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, at 17.04 cents per lb, extending its rebound from Monday's one-month low of 16.54 cents.

* Dealers said concerns about dry weather in Brazil remained supportive, though much-needed rains are expected over the next few days.

* The rebound may be limited, however, by expectations that lockdowns in India to curb the spread of COVID-19 are likely to curb demand for sugar in the world's top consumer.

* August white sugar LSUc1settled up $6.50, or 1.4%, at $455.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled up 1.5 cent, or 1.0%, at $1.505 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported by dry conditions in top producer Brazil, which could curb production in the world's top exporter.

* Brazilian coffee growers are expected to produce 48.8 million 60-kg bags this year, 22% less than in 2020 and the lowest production since 2017, the government's agricultural statistics agency Conab said on Tuesday.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil are trying to renegotiate their sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking industry fear over defaults.

* Colombia's government and a national strike committee comprising major unions and student groups on Monday reached "pre-agreements" that the government said it hopes will lead to talks to end almost a month of widespread protests.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $10, or 0.7%, at $1,488 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,624 pounds per tonne​, weakened partly by the strength of sterling. GBP/.

* July New York cocoa CCc1​​settled down $9, or 0.4%, to $2,380 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.963 million tonnes by May 23 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 7.9% over the same period the previous season.

