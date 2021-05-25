SOFTS-Raw sugar futures extend rebound; coffee also climbs

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, pulling further away from the previous session's one-month low, while arabica coffee prices also advanced.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.31 cents, or 1.8%, to 17.14 cents per lb by 1356 GMT, extending its rebound from Monday's one-month low of 16.54 cents.

* Dealers said concerns about dry weather in Brazil remained supportive, though much-needed rains are expected over the next few days.

* The rebound may be limited, however, by expectations that lockdowns in India to curb the spread of COVID-19 are likely to curb demand for sugar in the world's top consumer.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $7.20, or 1.6%, to $457.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 was up 1.65 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.5065 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported by dry conditions in top producer Brazil, which could curb production in the world's top exporter. They also pointed to delays to exports from Colombia, the world's second-largest arabica exporter, caused by anti-government protests.

* Brazil's total coffee output is expected to fall by 22.6% this year to an estimated 48.8 million 60kg bags, as 2021 is an off year for production of the Arabica variety, according to estimates released on Tuesday by government food supply and statistics agency Conab.

* Colombia's government and a national strike committee comprising major unions and student groups on Monday reached "pre-agreements" that the government said it hopes will lead to talks to end almost a month of widespread protests.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $16, or 1.1%, to $1,494 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,643 pounds a tonne, weakened partly by the strength of sterling. GBP/.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose by $7, or 0.3%, to $2,396 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman )

