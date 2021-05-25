SOFTS-Raw sugar futures extend rebound, arabica also up

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, pulling further away from the prior session's one month low, while arabica coffee prices also advanced.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.34 cent, or 2%, to 17.17 cents per lb by 1157 GMT, extending its rebound from a one-month low of 16.54 cents set on Monday.

* Dealers said concerns about dry weather in Brazil remained a supportive factor although much needed rains are expected over the next few days.

* Weather service Maxar, in its 6-10 day forecast, said rains should increase across southern Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo, Parana and southern Mato Grosso do Sul.

* The rebound may be limited, however, by expectations that lockdowns in India to curb the spread of COVID-19, are likely to curb demand for sugar in the world's top consumer.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $7.70, or 1.7%, to $457.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 was up 2.4 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.5140 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported by dry conditions in top producer Brazil which may curb production in the world's top exporter and delays to exports from Colombia, the world's second largest arabica exporter, caused by anti-government protests.

* Colombia's government and national strike committee, made up of major unions and student groups, reached "pre-agreements" on Monday which the government said it hopes will lead to talks to end almost a month of widespread protests.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $24, or 1.6%, to $1,502 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,641 pounds a tonne, weakened partly by the strength of sterling. GBP/.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.963 million tonnes by May 23 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 7.9% from 1.819 million tonnes over the same period the previous season.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose by $4, or 0.2%, to $2,393 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Louise Heavens)

