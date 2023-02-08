SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge up, coffee prices ease

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose on Wednesday boosted partly by gains in crude oil and many other commodity markets as concerns about U.S. interest rate hikes eased and the dollar weakened.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 20.87 cents per lb by 1125 GMT.

* Dealers said the market showed signs of renewed strength after bouncing off solid support around 20.50 cents on Tuesday, although prices were well below last week's six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

* They continued to monitor the outlook in India where lower-than-expected production has reduced the prospect of further exports this season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $560.80 a tonne.

* A small delivery is expected against the March contract which expires next Monday, potentially lower than the 358,650 tonnes tendered against the March 2022 contract.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.03% to $1.7730 per lb.

* Dealers said a run-up that saw prices peak at a three-month high of $1.84 a week ago had lost momentum and prices could fall further in the short-term.

* Sucden Financial said in a report that technical indicators suggested lower levels, although to confirm that outlook the market needed to close below the 10-day moving average of $1.7331.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,066 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.15% at 2,022 pounds a tonne with an improving outlook for the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast helping to keep a lid on prices.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,626 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.