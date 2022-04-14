SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge up but remain short of five-month peak

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Thursday but remained short of the five-month highs hit in the previous session, with market participants saying expected ethanol price falls in Brazil should cap prices for the sweetener.

Lower ethanol prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to produce more sugar and less of the biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 20.26 cents per lb at 1150 GMT​​, after climbing to a five-month peak of 20.51 cents on Wednesday.

* "Brazil's spot ethanol prices will likely fall from their current lofty levels as Centre‑South Brazil production ramps up. And those ethanol prices will act as a fundamental anchor for the market," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note.

* Sugarcane growing regions in India, the world's No. 2 producer of the sweetener, are likely to get normal to above normal seasonal rainfall this year, the state-run weather office said.

* May white sugar LSUc1, which expires later this session, fell 0.3% to $574.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 0.7% to 1,807 pounds per tonne​.

* Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind rose 4.4% from a year earlier to 373,498 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind rose 6.1% year-on-year in March to 52,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed.

* Dealers said the grind figures were more or less as expected.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,648 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9% to $2.2715 per lb, having closed down 3.6% on Wednesday.

* Italian coffee maker Lavazza said it expects a challenging 2022 due to raw material price rises.

* Arabica is facing demand headwinds from the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, but is being underpinned by a relatively strong Brazilian real BRL= and a recent decline in ICE certified stocks. KC-TOT-TOT

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% at $2,103 a tonne.

* The robusta coffee discount to ICE futures in top producer Vietnam remained steady this week on thin buying demand and lower stockpiles at the end of the harvest season.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

