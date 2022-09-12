SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge up boosted by tight supplies

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday while whites saw the front month October set a contract high as the run-up to its expiry on Thursday.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.27 cents per lb by 1130 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness with October trading at a premium to March SB-1=R of about 0.46 cents on Monday.

* "The market needs a good chunk of Indian sugar (preferably raws) and in present conditions it looks unlikely to get it unless the world price goes up to somewhere above 19 cents," broker Marex wrote in a note.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, rose 0.5% to $591 a tonne after setting a contract high of $591.20 earlier in the session.

* Dealers said the strength of the contract reflected a shortage of sugar available to deliver.

* The open interest on the October contract stood at 11,692 lots, as of September 9, equating to 584,600 tonnes.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $2.2890 per lb with the market consolidating well below a six-month peak of $2.4295 set on Aug. 25.

* Dealers said recent showers in Brazil had lessened to some extent concern about dry weather in the world's top producer and funds had scaled back a net long position.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,251 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.4% at $2,351 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast has starting selling cocoa contracts for the 2023/24 season with a non-negative premium for the first time in three years, industry sources said on Monday, as the regulator seeks to support farmers.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.0% to 1,836 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt)

