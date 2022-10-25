SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge up ahead of Brazil production data

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Tuesday as the market awaited the release of closely watched Brazilian production data while arabica coffee futures were lower.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.19 cents per lb by 1044 GMT, edging away from a more than two-week low of 18.10 cents set on both Monday and Tuesday.

* Dealers noted the market was awaiting the release later on Tuesday of sugar production data for Centre-South Brazil covering the first half of October.

* A survey issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights said sugar production was expected to total 1.95 million tonnes, up 69.1% on the same period last year.

* "The crushing pace in the previous crop year was already slowing down in this period,” said Luciana Torrezan, head of sugar analytics with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $528.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1% to $1.8850 per lb, slipping back towards last week's 13-month low of $1.8620.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for next year's crop in top grower Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive and funds were scaling back long positions.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $1,9592 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1.1% at $2,312 a tonne.

* Dealers noted favourable weather was boosting the outlook for production in top grower Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,912 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

