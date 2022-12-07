SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge higher, arabica prices ease

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday, underpinned by disruption to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil caused by recent rains, while arabica coffee prices eased.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 19.41 cents per lb by 1505 GMT.

* Most mills in Brazil's main centre-south sugarcane region are ending cane crushing for the season, leaving millions of tonnes of cane in the fields to be harvested next year, as rains make harvesting operations difficult and inefficient.

* Lower gasoline prices in Brazil, however, helped to limit gains, potentially boosting the use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $536.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.6235 per lb.

* Dealers said the continued rise in exchange stocks of arabica coffee remained a bearish influence.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 648,648 bags on Dec. 6, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 417,287 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,927 a tonne.

* The market was keeping a close watch on harvest progress in top robusta producer Vietnam with rains leading to some quality concerns.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,496 a tonne.

* Environmental and social problems in global cocoa supply chains are likely to continue unless companies pay farmers substantially more for their beans, according to a major report on cocoa sustainability published on Wednesday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 1,950 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jason Neely)

