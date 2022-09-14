SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge higher, arabica coffee also up

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar lost some ground after its recent strong advance, while arabica coffee and cocoa prices also rose.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 18.45 cents per lb by 1054 GMT.

* Dealers noted the dollar had fallen back slightly against a basket of currencies on Wednesday .DXY after jumping by 1.5% on Tuesday, its largest percentage gain since March 2020.

* Stronger-than-expected sugar production in Centre-South Brazil during the second half of August, however, helped to keep a lid on the market.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.7% to $602 a tonne, retreating further from the prior session's 10-year high of $620.30.

* Dealers said the whites market was underpinned by tight supplies with stocks depleted in some major importing countries, exports from India remaining low while refining costs have also risen in recent months.

* Open interest on the October contract stood at 6,408 lots, as of September 13, equating to 320,400 tonnes.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.2145 per lb supported by the weaker dollar.

* Dealers said the market remained on the defensive, however, due to an improved outlook for crops in Brazil with rains in the later part of September seen spurring the key flowering period.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,241 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.1% at $2,353 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 9.2% year-on-year in August to 59,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 1,840 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

