SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge higher, arabica also rises

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were marginally higher on Thursday as the market awaited Brazilian production data, while arabica coffee futures also rose.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, to 17.75 cents per lb by 1217 GMT.

* Dealers said the expected release later on Thursday of data related to cane crushing in the key Centre-South region of Brazil covering the second half of May would provide a short-term focus for the market.

* Sugar output in the region is expected to be similar to the 2.55 million tonnes produced in the same period a year ago.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $6.30, or 1.4%, to $457 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 1.25 cents, or 0.8%, to $1.5845 per lb.

* Dealers said the market had regained some strength after slipping from a recent 4-1/2 year peak as rains in Brazil improved the outlook for next year's harvest.

* They continued to keep a close watch on the situation in Colombia where anti-government protests had severely disrupted coffee exports. There were signs of Wednesday that the protests were losing steam.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose by $1, or 0.1%, to $1,583 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 12 pounds, or 0.75%, to 1,621 pounds a tonne.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note on Thursday that the market would trade between 1,600 and 1,750 pounds over the coming weeks of June and July.

* The report noted the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt multiple consumption channels as some restrictions remain in place in many markets even as vaccination rates rise.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $21, or 0.9%, to $2,413 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.