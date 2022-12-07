SOFTS-Raw sugar futures edge higher, arabica also higher

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday underpinned by disruption to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil caused by recent rains while arabica coffee prices also rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 19.47 cents per lb by 1147 GMT.

* Most mills in Brazil's main centre-south sugarcane region are ending cane crushing for the season, leaving millions of tonnes of cane in the fields to be harvested next year, as rains make harvesting operations difficult and inefficient.

* Lower gasoline prices in Brazil, however, helped to limit gains, potentially boosting the use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $536.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $1.6410 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the slow pace of producer selling in Colombia and Brazil.

* A further rise in exchange stocks, however, helped to cap prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 648,648 bags on Dec. 6, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 417,287 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.8% to $1,932 a tonne.

* The market was keeping a close watch on harvest progress in top robusta producer Vietnam with rains leading to some quality concerns.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.04% to $2,486 a tonne.

* Ghana is planning to exchange local dollar bills, cocoa bills, and domestic non-marketable debt at a "later stage", the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, after announcing a domestic bond exchange.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,952 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.