News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, robusta coffee edges up

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

October 11, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday with the strong pace of production in Centre-South Brazil helping keep a lid on the market, while robusta coffee prices edged away from the prior session's six-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.4% at 26.94 cents per lb at 1144 GMT.

* Brazilian mills produced 3.36 million tons of sugar in the second half of September, nearly double the amount seen this time last year and above analysts' expectations.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.03% to $719.50 a metric ton.

* India's government is set to restrict sugar exports after poor monsoon rains, broadcaster ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing agencies.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,254 a metric ton, regaining some ground after hitting a six-month low of $2,223 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the harvest was underway in top robusta producer Vietnam, while Brazil robusta exports are running well above last season's pace.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $1.4885 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to ​2,975 pounds a metric ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will, however, be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.1% to $3,479 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.