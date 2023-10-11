SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, robusta coffee edges up

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday with the strong pace of production in Centre-South Brazil helping keep a lid on the market, while robusta coffee prices edged away from the prior session's six-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.4% at 26.94 cents per lb at 1144 GMT.

* Brazilian mills produced 3.36 million tons of sugar in the second half of September, nearly double the amount seen this time last year and above analysts' expectations.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.03% to $719.50 a metric ton.

* India's government is set to restrict sugar exports after poor monsoon rains, broadcaster ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing agencies.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,254 a metric ton, regaining some ground after hitting a six-month low of $2,223 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the harvest was underway in top robusta producer Vietnam, while Brazil robusta exports are running well above last season's pace.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $1.4885 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to ​2,975 pounds a metric ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will, however, be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.1% to $3,479 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.