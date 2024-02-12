SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, coffee prices also lower

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in energy markets, while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 23.91 cents per lb by 1252 GMT.

* Dealers said weaker oil prices exerted some downward pressure on the sugar market, increasing the incentive to use cane to make the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

* The market was underpinned, however, by concerns that dry weather may curb production in Centre-South Brazil during the 2024/25 season.

* "CS Brazil weather remains the key focus, given the very high dependency on supply from there in 24/25. This is particularly the case because the probability of an emerging La Niña mid-year onwards has risen, and this sometimes causes lengthy dry spells in CS Brazil," analysts Green Pool said in a weekly update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $660.90 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $3,179 a ton.

* Dealers said the market was still consolidating after rising sharply during January with prices underpinned by tight supplies in Europe.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.6% to $1.8625 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.1% to 4,752 pounds a metric ton after setting a record high of 4,916 pounds on Friday.

* Dealers said the sharp rise in prices during the last few days was driven by major supply concerns following poor crops in the world's top two producers - Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* They noted speculators reduced net long positions in both London and New York cocoa in the latest reporting period.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $5,610 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

