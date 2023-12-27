SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease; coffee creeps higher

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, slipping back towards the previous session's 11-month low, with the strong pace of production in Brazil keeping the market on the defensive.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.6% to 20.40 cents per lb by 1111 GMT after dipping on Tuesday to a low of 20.03 cents for the weakest level since Jan. 25.

* Dealers said speculators were continuing to liquidate long positions against the backdrop of strong production from Brazil's centre-south region.

* Brazilian sugar industry group UNICA on Tuesday said that output more than tripled in the first half of December as mills tried to extend the crushing season to the limit during drier than normal weather and while sugar prices are still relatively high.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.05% at $589.90 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,852 a ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was well advanced but farmers remain reluctant to sell their beans, hoping that prices will rise further.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.3% to $1.9490 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to ​3,562 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa, with port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast running well behind last season's pace.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was unchanged at $4,283 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

