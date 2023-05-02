News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, coffee and cocoa prices also fall

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

May 02, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, slipping further from a recent 11-1/2-year peak, while coffee and cocoa prices were also lower.

London-based white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa contracts had been closed on Monday and so trends partly reflected the prior session's performances in the New York markets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 were down 0.2% to 25.49 cents per lb by 1400 GMT.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand from China had contributed to a pullback after the market rose to an 11-1/2-year high last week.

* Lower-than-expected output in India, Thailand and China had helped to fuel the recent run-up in prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $701.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.25% to $2,403 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's nearly 12-year peak of $2,489.

* The market remained underpinned by tight supplies after a pick-up in demand as some roasters sought to increase the proportion of cheaper robusta beans in blends at the expense of arabica beans.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $1.8555 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.3% at 2,207 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had lost momentum after climbing to a 6-1/2-year peak of 2,295 pounds last month, but there appeared to be solid support around 2,200 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.907 million tonnes by April 30 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 6.9% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,895 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.