SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, coffee and cocoa prices also fall

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, slipping further from a recent 11-1/2-year peak, while coffee and cocoa prices were also lower.

London-based white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa contracts had been closed on Monday and so trends partly reflected the prior session's performances in the New York markets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 were down 0.2% to 25.49 cents per lb by 1400 GMT.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand from China had contributed to a pullback after the market rose to an 11-1/2-year high last week.

* Lower-than-expected output in India, Thailand and China had helped to fuel the recent run-up in prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $701.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.25% to $2,403 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just below last week's nearly 12-year peak of $2,489.

* The market remained underpinned by tight supplies after a pick-up in demand as some roasters sought to increase the proportion of cheaper robusta beans in blends at the expense of arabica beans.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $1.8555 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.3% at 2,207 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had lost momentum after climbing to a 6-1/2-year peak of 2,295 pounds last month, but there appeared to be solid support around 2,200 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.907 million tonnes by April 30 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 6.9% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,895 a tonne.

