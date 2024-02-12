SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, coffee and cocoa climb

News & Insights

February 12, 2024 — 10:56 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday with rains later this week potentially improving the outlook for cane crops in Centre-South Brazil while coffee and cocoa prices rose.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 23.91 cents per lb by 1537 GMT.

* Dealers said the fall in prices may have been driven by forecasts for rain this week in Centre-South Brazil where dry conditions remain a concern and could curb production during the 2024/25 season.

* "CS Brazil weather remains the key focus, given the very high dependency on supply from there in 24/25. This is particularly the case because the probability of an emerging La Niña mid-year onwards has risen, and this sometimes causes lengthy dry spells in CS Brazil," analysts Green Pool said in a weekly update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $660 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $1.9285 per lb.

* Dealers said there was little selling coming out of top grower Brazil this week with holidays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $3,229 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to 4,795 pounds a metric ton after setting a record high of 4,916 pounds on Friday.

* Dealers said the sharp rise in prices during the last few days was driven by major supply concerns following poor crops in the world's top two producers - Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* No rain fell last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions, threatening the development of the April-to-September mid-crop and stirring fears over supply and quality, farmers said on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $5,629 a metric ton.

