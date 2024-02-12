SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, coffee and cocoa also down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed nearly 2% lower on Monday with rains later this week potentially improving the outlook for cane crops in Centre-South Brazil. Cocoa prices closed down for the first time in 12 sessions.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.46 cent, or 1.9%, at 23.56 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the fall in prices may have been driven by forecasts for rain this week in Centre-South Brazil where dry conditions remain a concern and could curb production during the 2024/25 season.

* "CS Brazil weather remains the key focus, given the very high dependency on supply from there in 24/25. This is particularly the case because the probability of an emerging La Niña mid-year onwards has risen, and this sometimes causes lengthy dry spells in CS Brazil," analysts Green Pool said in a weekly update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $659 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.35 cents, or 0.2%, at $1.9115 per lb.

* Dealers said there was little selling coming out of top grower Brazil this week with holidays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Carnival.

* Brazilian exports in January were strong again, said exporters group Cecafe late on Friday, despite a tight situation at ports regarding space in vessels.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% at $3,192 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 5 pounds, or 0.1%, to 4,610 pounds per ton after setting a record high of 4,916 pounds on Friday. It was the first time in 12 trading sessions that cocoa prices fell.

* Dealers said the sharp rise in prices during the last few days was driven by major supply concerns following poor crops in the world's top two producers - Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* No rain fell last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions, threatening the development of the April-to-September mid-crop and stirring fears over supply and quality, farmers said on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $5,583 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sharon Singleton, David Evans and Tasim Zahid)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.