SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, cocoa prices also fall

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed down on Tuesday, slipping further from a recent 11-1/2-year peak, while cocoa prices were also lower.

London-based white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa contracts had been closed on Monday and so trends partly reflected the prior session's performances in the New York markets.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.4 cent, or 1.6%, at 25.14 cents per lb.

* Dealers said concerns about weak demand from China had contributed to a pullback after the market rose to an 11-1/2-year high last week.

* Lower-than-expected output in India, Thailand and China had helped to fuel the recent run-up in prices.

* Broker StoneX on Tuesday cut its projection for the global sugar surplus to only 1.1 million tonnes.

* Brazilian sugar exports were lower in April than in the same month a year earlier, despite a larger crop.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $15, or 0.6%, at $2,424 a tonneas the market continued to consolidate just below last week's near 12-year peak of $2,489.

* The market remained underpinned by tight supplies after a pick up in demand as some roasters sought to increase the proportion of cheaper robusta beans in blends at the expense of arabica beans.

* July arabica coffee KCc2rose 1.15 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.8675 per lb.

* Brazilian coffee exports in April fell to 2.3 million 60-kg bags from 2.76 million bags a year earlier.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2settled down 11 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,202 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said the market had lost momentum after climbing to a 6-1/2-year peak of 2,295 pounds last month, but there appeared to be solid support around 2,200 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.907 million tonnes by April 30 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 6.9% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $41, or 1.4%, to $2,891 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Shailesh Kuber)

