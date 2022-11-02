SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, arabica extends rebound

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed partly by the strong pace of Brazilian exports, while arabica coffee prices regained some ground after last week's slide to a 15-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.7% lower at 18.30 cents per lb by 1236 GMT.

* The market was keeping a close watch on tensions in Brazil after leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly won Sunday's presidential election.

* Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election but stopped short of contesting the election result.

* Dealers said the market was also awaiting news on India's export quota for the new marketing year which began on Oct. 1, with an announcement possible this week.

* Brazil's sugar exports surged to 3.75 million tonnes in October from 2.31 million tonnes a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $537.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2% to $1.7805 per lb​, extending its rebound from a 15-month low of $1.6775 set on Friday.

* Dealers said a drop in exports from Honduras and Costa Rica during October had helped to tighten short-term supplies, with December's premium to March KC-1=R widening.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $1,855 a tonne after setting a 14-month low of $1,826 on Tuesday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.85% to $2,368 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,933 pounds a tonne​​.

