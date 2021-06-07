SOFTS-Raw sugar futures ease, arabica coffee also weakens

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday, with some showers forecast in drought-hit Brazil over the next few days, while cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.06 cent, or 0.3%, to 17.65 cents per lb by 1121 GMT.

* Dealers said the weather in the Centre-South region of Brazil remained a key focus with some showers forecast this week although overall conditions remain very dry.

* The market was also weighed by a modest setback in energy prices on Monday following the recent strong advance. O/R

* Higher energy prices can lead to more use of cane to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $1.60, or 0.3%, to $464.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell by 1.7 cents, or 1.05%, to $1.5995 per lb, extending its retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 set last week.

* Dealers noted dry conditions in top producer Brazil could curb production next year so the market would keep a close watch on how much rain is received in key growing areas over the next few days.

* Speculators raised their net long position in arabica coffee futures on ICE in the week to June 1, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell by $4, or 0.25%, to $1,608 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $27, or 1.1%, to $2,425 a tonne.

* Dealers noted supplies remain ample with top grower Ivory Coast expected to harvest a record crop this year.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 1.997 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 6, exporters estimated on Monday, up 7.5% from 1.881 million tonnes over the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,619 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

