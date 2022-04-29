SOFTS-Raw sugar futures close lower as May delivery seen small

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Friday, reversing from early gains as oil prices lost some ground and the expiry of the May contract saw a small delivery.

Arabica and robusta coffee closed up.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 expired on Friday down 0.07 cent, or 0.4%, at 19.35 cents per lb​​, having hit its lowest price in more than a month at 18.80 cents on Wednesday.

* Deliveries of raw sugar on the expiry of the May contract were seen at 3,573 lots, or around 181,500 tonnes, a relatively small volume, according to preliminary information from traders on Friday.

* The delivery was seen as neutral, although it raised some concerns about the Brazil crop as not much will be delivered there.

* Cane crushing in Brazil's center-south region fell 66.9% in the first half of April versus a year ago.

* Analyst Greenpool said a global sugar surplus of 1.41 million tonnes is now expected in the 2022/23 season.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.90, or 0.4%, at $529.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 gained 4.5 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.221 per lb, having hit the lowest level since March 30 at $2.1455 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said exporters in top producer Brazil have been reticent to sell, even in the face of a weakening Brazilian currency BRL=. A weak real usually prompts selling because it raises returns in local currency terms.

* On the downside, Citi said it has again cut its coffee demand outlook by 0.5 million bags due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID lockdown in Shanghai.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $18, or 0.9%, at $2,107 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to increase 28.4% in the first four months of this year.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was flat at $2,567 a tonne.

* "Softer-than-expected first quarter cocoa grindings, amid the Russia/Ukraine conflict and China lockdowns, are weighing. That said, 2021/22 cocoa balances remain in deficit given the substantial short-crop in Ghana," Citi said.

* It said prices, which have declined over the past month from $2,700 to $2,500 a tonne, should find support around current levels.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,806 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans, Paul Simao and Aditya Soni)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

