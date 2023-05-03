SOFTS-Raw sugar futures close little changed, coffee consolidates

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed little changed on Wednesday after retreating in previous sessions from last week's 11-1/2 year high, while arabica coffee prices were slightly lower.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.03 cents, or 0.1%, at 25.17 cents per lb.

* Dealers said an early decline had found solid support below 25 cents as the market remained underpinned by tight supplies following lower-than-expected harvests in India, Thailand and China.

* Brazil exported 971,592 tonnes of sugar in April, down from 1.32 million tonnes in the same month last year.

* Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus expects waiting times of at least 30 days to load sugar in Brazil due to congestion in ports and sees potential for sugar prices to go even higher if the weather phenomenon El Nino hurts production.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.00, or 0.9%, at $687.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 1.25 cents, or 0.7%, at $1.855 per lb.

* Research firm BMI expects arabica coffee prices to remain under pressure, forecasting a 2023 average price of $1.80 per lb.

* "Global consumption of arabica coffee is set to record lacklustre growth across 2022/23 ... while production is set to stage a rebound," BMI said.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2was stable at $2,424 a tonne.

* Broker and analyst HedgePoint Global Markets expects a 7% reduction in Vietnam's coffee area in 2023/24 due to reduced investment. It projects Vietnam's new crop at 27.7 million bags.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2settled down 23 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,179 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,295 pounds last month.

* A drop in port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast this season has helped to tighten supplies.

* "There are also reports that a poor number of pods on trees has already slowed the mid-crop harvest process. As a result, cocoa supplies from West Africa are expected to lag behind last season," ING said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2fell $21, or 0.7%, to $2,870 a tonne.

