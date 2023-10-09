SOFTS-Raw sugar futures climb, robusta coffee hits 6-month low

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday, buoyed by gains in energy markets driven by conflict in the Middle East, while robusta coffee prices slumped to a six-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.44 cents, or 1.6%, at 27.18 cents per lb.

* Dealers said military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group had driven up oil prices and also had a supportive spillover impact on some other commodity markets.

* Brokers also cited potential production cuts in North America as the weather has been negative for the southern part of the United States and for Mexico. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release new estimates on Thursday.

* The European Commission raised its estimate of white sugar production in the current 2023/24 season to 15.6 million metric tons, from 15.5 million projected previously, and now 7.0% above last year's output.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $11.90, or 1.7%, at $721.10 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $37, or 1.6%, at $2,243 a ton after hitting a six-month low of $2,240.

* Dealers noted there had been generally favourable weather in top robusta producer Vietnam where the harvest should begin to gather pace next month.

* December arabica coffee KCc1was little changed at $1.4605 per lb.

* Brazil's coffee group Cecafe will release September export numbers on Tuesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2fell 6 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,948 pounds per ton.

* Dealers said the market had lost ground after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September and funds were continuing to scale back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will however be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $18, or 0.5%, to $3,435 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter, Sharon Singleton and Maju Samuel)

