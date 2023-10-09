SOFTS-Raw sugar futures climb, robusta coffee hits 6-month low

Adds background, updates prices
LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in energy markets driven by conflict in the Middle East, while robusta coffee prices slumped to a six-month low.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.6% to 26.90 cents per lb at 1325 GMT.
* Dealers said military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group had driven up oil prices and also had a supportive spillover impact on some other commodity markets.
* The European Commission raised its estimate of white sugar production in the current 2023/24 season to 15.6 million metric tons, from 15.5 million projected previously, and now 7.0% above last year's output.
* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $715.80 a metric ton.
COFFEE
* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,254 a metric ton after hitting a six-month low of $2,244.
* Dealers noted there had been generally favourable weather in top robusta producer Vietnam where the harvest should begin to gather pace next month.
* December arabica coffee KCc1fell 0.2% to $1.4575 per lb.
COCOA
* March London cocoa LCCc2fell 0.6% to 2,937 pounds a metric ton.
* Dealers said the market had lost ground after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September and funds were continuing to scale back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.
* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).
* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will however be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.
* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.1% to $3,414 a ton.
