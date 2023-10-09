News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar futures climb, robusta coffee hits 6-month low

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

October 09, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in energy markets driven by conflict in the Middle East, while robusta coffee prices slumped to a six-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.7% to 26.93 cents per lb at 1144 GMT.

* Dealers said military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group had driven up oil prices and also had a spillover supportive impact on other commodity markets.

* The European Commission raised its estimate of white sugar production in the current 2023/24 season to 15.6 million metric tons, from 15.5 million projected previously, and now 7.0% above last year's output.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $716.20 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $2,252 a metric ton after hitting a six-month low of $2,247.

* Dealers noted there had been generally favourable weather in top robusta producer Vietnam where the harvest should begin to gather pace next month.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.4760 per lb.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to ​2,966 pounds a metric ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September and funds were continuing to scale back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Europe's third quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will however be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.1% to $3,450 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.