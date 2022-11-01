SOFTS-Raw sugar futures climb; focus on India and Brazil

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose sharply on Tuesday as the market awaited clarity on India's export quota this season, while there was also concern about the potential for disruption to exports from Brazil after Sunday's presidential election.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.46 cent, or 2.6%, at 18.43 cents per lb.

* The market was also keeping a close watch on tensions in Brazil after leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly won Sunday's presidential election.

* Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove scores of roadblocks set up by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to protest against his defeat in the election, though the far-right leader remained silent about the result.

* Brazil's sugar exports surged to 3.75 million tonnes in October from 2.31 million tonnes a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.50, or 1.0%, to $532.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3.1 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.746 per lb​​, slipping back towards a 15-month low of $1.6775 set on Friday.

* Dealers said sluggish demand and an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil were keeping the market on the defensive, though the pace of fund selling had slowed since they moved to a .

* Broker and analyst HedgePoint expects Brazil's 2023/24 crop to grow up to 10% due to good climate conditions.

* Brazilian coffee farmers are defaulting on contracts for a second year running, said traders and lawyers representing the industry, failing to deliver on pre-agreed sales and exposing trade houses to losses.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $14, or 0.8%, to $1,839 a tonne, after setting a 14-month low of $1,826.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1​​settled up $13, or 0.6%, at $2,348 a tonne.

* Barry Callebaut does not expect a dramatic downturn in the global chocolate market even during an economic slowdown, Chief Executive Peter Boone said on Tuesday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 13 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,898 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

