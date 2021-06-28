SOFTS-Raw sugar futures climb, arabica coffee also rises

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Monday with the market underpinned by a deteriorating outlook for production in centre-south Brazil, while arabica coffee prices also rose.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.28 cent, or 1.7%, to 17.18 cents per lb by 1424 GMT.

* Dealers noted mills in centre-south Brazil were slowly beginning to reduce the amount of cane they use to produce sugar, increasingly favouring biofuel ethanol.

* "It still looks as if, over time, the sugar mix (in centre-south Brazil) will turn out to be lower than last year," broker Marex said in a note, adding there were also reports on the ground that cane quality is getting worse.

* Brazilian mills in the main centre-south region produced 2.19 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, 14% less than a year earlier and below market expectations.

* A small delivery continues to be expected against the July contract, which expires on Wednesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $6.10, or 1.4%, to $433.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 2.7 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.6050 per lb.

* Dealers were keeping a close watch on a strong cold front which is moving towards Brazil's centre-south region with a drop in temperatures forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and a risk of frost in some low-lying areas.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $9, or 0.5%, to $1,688 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $15, or 0.6%, to $2,365 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,611 pounds a tonne.

* Ivory Coast has sold 1.18 million tonnes worth of cocoa contracts for the 2021/2022 season, putting the world's largest producer on course to meet its September sales targets, two sources at the national cocoa regulator said.

* Ghana is struggling to hit its cocoa export sales targets for the 2021/2022 season, with sales at the end of last week totalling around 350,000 tonnes-worth of export contracts, two sources at the cocoa regulator said.

