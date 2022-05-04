SOFTS-Raw sugar firms off six-week low; coffee up, cocoa flat

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, recovering from a six-week low hit in the previous session as crude oil prices jumped 3% on EU plans to ban Russian oil imports. O/R

Higher energy prices tend to prompt mills in top sugar producer Brazil to ramp up output of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, at the expense of sugar.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 18.82 cents per lb at 1216 GMT, after dipping on Tuesday to 18.59 cents - the weakest level for the front month since March 18.

* Dealers said sugar will likely remain under pressure due to a small global surplus expected this season and next. They added, however, that until a clearer output picture emerges from Brazil, prices will have some support, especially around the 18.60 level.

* The cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil is off to a slower-than-expected start as mills have been focused on using cane to produce ethanol rather than sugar.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $520.20 a tonne, having also touched a six-week low on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.5% to $2.2115 per lb, with the market regaining some ground after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Starbucks SBUX.O suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year as second quarter sales growth missed Wall Street targets due to China's tough COVID-19 curbs.

* Comparable sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years, declined 23%, overshadowing 12% growth in North America.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,138 a tonne, having hit its highest in a month earlier at $2,140.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was flat at $2,607 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was being underpinned by short covering.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.1% to 1,836 pounds per tonne​.

