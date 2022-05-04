Commodities
SBUX

SOFTS-Raw sugar firms off six-week low; coffee up, cocoa flat

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, recovering from a six-week low hit in the previous session as crude oil prices jumped 3% on EU plans to ban Russian oil imports. [O/R]

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, recovering from a six-week low hit in the previous session as crude oil prices jumped 3% on EU plans to ban Russian oil imports. O/R

Higher energy prices tend to prompt mills in top sugar producer Brazil to ramp up output of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel, at the expense of sugar.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 18.82 cents per lb at 1216 GMT, after dipping on Tuesday to 18.59 cents - the weakest level for the front month since March 18.

* Dealers said sugar will likely remain under pressure due to a small global surplus expected this season and next. They added, however, that until a clearer output picture emerges from Brazil, prices will have some support, especially around the 18.60 level.

* The cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil is off to a slower-than-expected start as mills have been focused on using cane to produce ethanol rather than sugar.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $520.20 a tonne, having also touched a six-week low on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.5% to $2.2115 per lb, with the market regaining some ground after falling by nearly 3% on Monday.

* Starbucks SBUX.O suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year as second quarter sales growth missed Wall Street targets due to China's tough COVID-19 curbs.

* Comparable sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years, declined 23%, overshadowing 12% growth in North America.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,138 a tonne, having hit its highest in a month earlier at $2,140.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was flat at $2,607 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was being underpinned by short covering.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.1% to 1,836 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular