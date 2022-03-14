SOFTS-Raw sugar falls tracking oil; arabica coffee hits 4-month low

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slid on Monday, tracking heavy losses in oil prices amid hopes that diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia could end the war. O/R

Arabica coffee also ended down, hitting a four-month low during the session.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.11 cent, or 0.6%, to 19.13 cents per lb.

* Besides the fall in oil prices, dealers cited as bearish factors the rains over Brazil's sugar belt over the weekend, which will help crop development, and fresh hedging from sugar producers in New York after the recent rise in futures.

* The CEO of Brazil's Raízen, the world's largest sugar maker, said state-run oil company Petrobras' increase in fuel prices was necessary to avoid shortages and said they could rise further.

* Petrobas raised gasoline prices 18.8% last week following the surge in global crude oil prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $528 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled down 3.15 cents, or 1.4%, at $2.188 per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-November earlier at $2.1805 amid demand worries.

* Arabica coffee areas in Brazil received widespread rains over the weekend, which will maintain good conditions for the final development stage of the crop before harvest starts around May or June.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in arabica coffee by 10,006 contracts to 33,740 contracts in the week to March 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,115 a tonne.

* Indonesia's Lampung province exported 9,027.5 tonnes of robusta coffee beans in February, down 54.18% from the same month last year.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell $9, or 0.3%, to $2,611 a tonne.

* Speculators switched from a net short to a net long position of 2,745 contracts in New York cocoa in the week to March 8.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.618 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and March 13, up 1.4% from the same period last season.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,783 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.