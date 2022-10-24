SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to two-week lows; cocoa rises

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on Monday as the market is pressured by the expected increase in global supplies in the new global sugar season.

Cocoa futures rose, while coffee was little changed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.25 cents, or 1.4%, at 18.13 cents per lb after slipping to a more than two-week low of 18.10 cents.

* Dealers said the market continued to be weighed down by the potential for a substantial global surplus in the 2022/23 season, partly because of an expected rise in Brazilian output as well as good production in India and Thailand.

* They noted, however, that supplies remain tight in the short term, with March trading at a premium to May SB-1=R of more than 0.90 cents.

* Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar of any origin on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC).

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.80, or 1.3%, at $526.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.5 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.904 per lb​​, although above last week's 13-month low of $1.8620.

* Broker Sucden Financial wrote in a note that the downside momentum might be waning and there could be a change of trend in the near term.

* Funds have been cutting a net long position in arabica coffee during the recent slide in prices while an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil has also helped to drive down prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $43, or 2.2%, at $1,953 a tonne, having hit the lowest since late July at $1,946 per tonne earlier in the session.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $31, or 1.3%, to $2,337 a tonne, hitting the highest in one week at $2,348/tonne.

* Dealers said cocoa arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast continued to trail last season's pace.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 21 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,928 pounds per tonne​, with gains limited by a strong pound.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Tomasz Janowski)

