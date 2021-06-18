SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to near two-month low, coffee also down

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to the lowest level in nearly two months on Friday, with a strong dollar and improving crop conditions in several countries putting the market on the defensive, while arabica coffee prices also weakened.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.06 cent, or 0.4%, to 16.49 cents per lb by 1430 GMT after dipping to a low of 16.48 cents - the weakest price since April 20.

* The July contract SBN1 was on track for a weekly loss of about 6%, weighed primarily by losses across a wide range of commodity markets including grains and metals driven partly by a stronger dollar.

* "Any calibration to sugar’s micro‑fundamentals will have to wait until this macro‑quake and any aftershocks end," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said.

* Improving crop outlooks in India and Thailand following favourable rains and the strong pace of production in Brazil during the second half of May has, however, also contributed to the recent weakness in prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1fell by $0.4, or 0.1%, to $424.60 a tonne.

* Egypt has strategic sugar reserves to cover consumption for 5-1/2 months, its cabinet said on Friday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2fell by 1.4 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.5020 per lb.

* The September contract KCU1 was on track for a weekly loss of about 5.9% as coffee prices fell in conjunction with many other commodities.

* The return of rains in top producer Brazil has also improved the outlook for next year's harvest, while coffee is also now flowing out of Colombia after a recent disruption linked to anti-government protests.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2fell by $1, or 0.1%, to $1,597 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2fell by $6, or 0.25%, to $2,375 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,630 pounds a tonne, underpinned by the weakness of sterling against the dollar. GBP/

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Paul Simao)

