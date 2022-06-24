Commodities

SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to near four-month low, coffee slips

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest level in almost four months on Friday as speculators dumped long positions on concerns about a global economic slowdown, while coffee and cocoa prices also weakened.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest level in almost four months on Friday as speculators dumped long positions on concerns about a global economic slowdown, while coffee and cocoa prices also weakened.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 18.29 cents per lb by 1417 GMT after slumping to low of 18.23 cents, its weakest level since March 1.

* "The broader macro malaise is infecting sugar," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* Dealers noted a delivery of around 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes was anticipated against the July contract, which expires on Thursday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $542.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.55% to $2.2545 per lb after earlier slipping to a low of $2.2380, its weakest level in more than one week.

* Dealers said there remained concern that a global economic slowdown driven partly by the conflict in Ukraine could curtail demand.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect slowing consumer demand and spending as well as poor confidence as a result of the war to weigh on demand and prices of these products," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Brazilian farmers had harvested around 35% of the 2022 coffee crop by June 21, a slower pace compared to last year and the historical average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras and Mercado said on Thursday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.6% to $2,053 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,429 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,750 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

