SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to near four-month low, coffee slips

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest level in almost four months on Friday as speculators dumped long positions on concerns about a global economic slowdown, while coffee and cocoa prices also weakened.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 18.29 cents per lb by 1417 GMT after slumping to low of 18.23 cents, its weakest level since March 1.

* "The broader macro malaise is infecting sugar," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* Dealers noted a delivery of around 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes was anticipated against the July contract, which expires on Thursday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $542.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.55% to $2.2545 per lb after earlier slipping to a low of $2.2380, its weakest level in more than one week.

* Dealers said there remained concern that a global economic slowdown driven partly by the conflict in Ukraine could curtail demand.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect slowing consumer demand and spending as well as poor confidence as a result of the war to weigh on demand and prices of these products," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Brazilian farmers had harvested around 35% of the 2022 coffee crop by June 21, a slower pace compared to last year and the historical average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras and Mercado said on Thursday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.6% to $2,053 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,429 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,750 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

