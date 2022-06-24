SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to near four-month low, coffee also down

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest level in almost four months on Friday as speculators dumped long positions on concerns about a global economic slowdown.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 18.28 cents per lb by 1316 GMT after slumping to low of 18.26 cents, its weakest level since March 1.

* "The broader macro malaise is infecting sugar," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* Dealers noted a delivery of around 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes was anticipated against the July contract, which expires on Thursday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $543.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $2.2750 per lb.

* Dealers said there remained concern that a global economic slowdown driven partly by the conflict in Ukraine could curtail demand.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect slowing consumer demand and spending as well as poor confidence as a result of the war to weigh on demand and prices of these products," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Brazilian farmers had harvested around 35% of the 2022 coffee crop by June 21, a slower pace compared to last year and the historical average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras and Mercado said on Thursday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,055 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,460 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 1,772 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.