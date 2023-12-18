SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to near 8-1/2 month low, robusta steadies

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) slid on Monday, heading toward last week's 8-1/2 month lows, while robusta steadied after hitting its highest level in at least 15 years last week.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.58 cent, or 2.7%, lower at 20.68 cents per lb, having lost 5.8% last week.

* Dealers said sugar is under pressure as rainfall will be returning to top producer Brazil over the next week. They added that a lack of follow-through buying after last week's falls means technical signals have turned bearish.

* ICE raw sugar speculators slashed their net long position by 52,024 contracts to 27,074 in the week to Dec. 12.

* Longer term though, sugar remains underpinned by disappointing output in key producers India and Thailand.

* Indian mills produced 10.7% less sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15 compared with a year ago, a leading trade body said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $14.20, or 2.3%, to $612.60 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $29, or 1%, lower at $2,796 a ton, having hit a 15-year high of $2,860 last week.

* Rabobank said limited robusta flows from top producer Vietnam is prompting demand for Brazilian robusta.

* Brazilian robusta co-op Cooabriel said on Friday, however, the next crop could be at least 15% smaller due to dry, hot weather.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $1.911 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak last week.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled 14 pounds, or 0.4%, higher at 3,563 pounds a ton.

* Cocoa output in top grower Ivory Coast is expected to reach 1.75 million metric tons in 2023/24 versus 1.8 million previously, industry sources said.

* The country produced 2.3 million tons of cocoa in 2022/23 but has since been hit by the spread of swollen shoot disease in cocoa farms.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast are down 36.4% since the season start on Oct. 1, exporters estimated.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $4,271.

