SOFTS-Raw sugar falls to near 4-month low, coffee slips

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to their lowest level in almost four months on Friday as speculators dumped long positions on concerns about a global economic slowdown, while coffee and cocoa prices also weakened.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 18.37 cents per lb, after slumping to a low of 18.23 cents, its weakest level since March 1.

* "The broader macro malaise is infecting sugar," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* "Hedge funds have been selling commodity futures due to macroeconomic weakness and recession concerns and better weather. The strong U.S. dollar and weak Brazilian real is a significant headwind for softs specifically," said Dave Whitcomb, head of Research at Peak Trading Research.

* Dealers noted a delivery of around 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes was anticipated against the July contract, which expires on Thursday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.40, or 1.3%, at $543.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 5.75 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.2325 per lb after earlier slipping to a low of $2.2225, its weakest level in more than one week.

* Dealers said there remained concern that a global economic slowdown driven partly by the conflict in Ukraine could curtail demand.

* "Both arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect slowing consumer demand and spending as well as poor confidence as a result of the war to weigh on demand and prices of these products," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell again on Friday by 13,760 bags to just over 955,000 bags, the smallest since early 2000.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $42, or 2.0%, to$2,044 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $1 at $2,432 a tonne.

* Dealers said prospects for 2022/23 (Oct-Sept) production continue to improve, likely ending the current supply deficit. One analyst cited improved crops in smaller producers such as Brazil, Nigeria and Peru.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,760 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

