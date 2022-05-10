SOFTS-Raw sugar falls on surplus outlook; arabica coffee at 6-month low

Commodities

Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to the lowest price in nearly two months on Tuesday, amid concerns over demand and the outlook for a production increase in Asia in the 2022/23 season.

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to the lowest price in nearly two months on Tuesday, amid concerns over demand and the outlook for a production increase in Asia in the 2022/23 season.

Arabica coffee hit a fresh six-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.12 cent, or 0.6%, at 18.54 cents per lb, after hitting its lowest since March 16 at 18.51 cents.

* Dealers said the outlook is turning more negative for prices going forward due to stronger production, but said sugar should find support from end-users at the 18.50 level.

* The sugar market is expected to have a surplus of 4.1 million tonnes in the season starting in October, StoneX said.

* Brazilian industry group UNICA said the country's sugar output reached 934,000 tonnes in the second half of April, a 38.7% fall year-on-year, but was above market forecast.

* August white sugar LSUc1 lost $3.10, or 0.6%, at $518.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.3 cents, or 1.1%, at $2.038 per lb after slumping to a six-month low of $2.0230.

* Dealers cited worries over monetary tightening by major central banks and an associated slowdown in global growth.

* The dollar is rallying versus major currencies including the Brazilian real BRL=, they noted, tempting exporters to sell by raising their returns in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $11, or 0.5%, at $2,009 a tonne, having earlier hit an eight-month low of $2,004.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $10, or 0.4%, to $2,445 a tonne.

* A mix of abundant rain and sunny spells in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week has boosted the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Dealers noted ICE exchange stocks are on the rise CC-TOTAL-TOT while July cocoa contracts are trading at a discount to September and December contracts, indicating ample nearby supplies.

* A group of European Union parliamentarians has asked the European Commission to open negotiations with Ivory Coast and Ghana to address low cocoa prices, it said in a letter.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,758 pounds per tonne​.

