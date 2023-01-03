SOFTS-Raw sugar falls on better supply prospects, Brazil politics

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - ICE sugar futures fell on Tuesday, having posted a fourth consecutive annual gain last year, with dealers weighing up bearish political developments in Brazil and improved crop prospects in India and Thailand.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​settled down 0.34 cent, or 1.7%, at 19.70 cents per lb​, having gained 6.1% last year.

* Dealers noted that Brazil's real currency weakened after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula and that he has extended an fuel tax exemption for 60 days, which could prompt cane mills to produce more sugar and less of the cane-based biofuel ethanol.

* "This will keep the mills concentrating on sugar, though the hydrous parity was already pointing the mills in that direction", said a U.S. sugar broker.

* Indian mills' sugar output in the first three months of the 2022/23 marketing year that started on Oct. 1 rose 3.7% from the same period a year earlier.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.90, or 1.2%, at $547.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1 cent, or 0.6%, at $1.663 per lb​​.

* Arabica registered an annual loss of 26% in 2022, pressured by concern over slowing demand, a favourable outlook for this year's crop in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks.

* Coffee exports from Honduras, central America's top arabica coffee exporter, fell 15% year on year in December.

* Brazil December coffee exports fell as well, by 12%, to 182,101 tonnes.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $53, or 2.9%, at $1,852 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 15 pounds, or 0.7%, to 2,047 pounds per tonne​, having advanced by 21% in 2022.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.259 mln tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 1, up 13.7% from the same period last season.

* Climate42 said the recent wet season in leading cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana was largely favourable, leaving the soil stocked with water reserves for the dry season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell $28, or 1.1%, to $2,572 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York and Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

