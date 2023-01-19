SOFTS-Raw sugar falls off 2-1/2-week high, arabica coffee recovers

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday, having hit a 2-1/2 week high in the previous session, while arabica coffee extended its recovery from last week's 1-1/2 year lows.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 19.71 cents per lb at 1422 GMT after touching a high of 20.25 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said sugar is trying to find a level with limited producer or end-user activity within the current range.

* India is not looking at allowing more sugar exports, government and industry officials said on Thursday, dampening speculation that the world's biggest producer of the sweetener would permit a second tranche of overseas shipments.

* Data on Wednesday showed that China, one of the world's biggest sugar buyers, imported 6.9% less sugar last December than a year earlier.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $547.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.3% to $1.5705 per lb​​​​.

* Brazil's 2023 coffee crop is expected to reach 54.94 million 60kg bags, up 7.9% dfrom the previous year, government food and statistics agency Conab said.

* Agricultural areas where coffee and sugarcane are grown in Brazil, the world's largest exporter of coffee and sugar, are experiencing their highest levels of soil moisture for seven years, Refinitiv data shows.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.1% to $1,922 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam edged up slightly in sluggish trade ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, traders said, adding that prices remained steady in Indonesia.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.6% to 1,993 pounds per tonne​.

* Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 1.7% from a year earlier to 359,577 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.

* Data on Wednesday showed that Asia's fourth-quarter cocoa grind fell 0.2% year on year to 230,806 tonnes.

* Dealers are awaiting fourth-quarter grind data from North America for further indications on the extent to which global economic weakness is affecting cocoa.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.3% to $2,587 a tonne.

