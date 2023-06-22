SOFTS-Raw sugar falls nearly 4% on spec selling, robusta coffee up

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

June 22, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell nearly 4% on Thursday as speculators liquidated part of their long positions over positive harvest news in Brazil, while arabica coffee hit a near three-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​​settled down 0.95 cents, or 3.7%, at 24.93 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers reported heavy sales by speculators liquidating part of their large long positions as the July contract is near expiration at the end of the month.

* They also said weather in top grower Brazil has been favourable, both for harvesting as well as for loadings at ports, making shipping problems less likely.

* "Demand has been flat for a while so expectation of logistics problems was the driver and that isn't there right now," said a U.S.-based trader.

* There is no forecast for rains in the largest sugar belt in top producer Brazil until at least July 5.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $19.50, or 2.8%, at $673.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.7025 per lb, having hit its lowest since late March at $1.6865.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said Brazil will experience widespread warmth and dryness over the next 10 days, meaning frost risks for coffee are negligible.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $23, or 0.8%, at $2,749 a tonne.

* Traders in No. 2 exporter Indonesia said local prices were rising thanks to continued supply tightness and to make up for the recent fall in London futures.

* There is talk, however, that roasters in Brazil are, due to the surging robusta price, looking to shift their blends towards more low quality arabica in place of robusta.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $27, or 0.8%, to $3,210 a tonne. The market had risen last week to a seven-year high of $3,271.

* Cocoa has lost its upward momentum for now, prompting concern that speculators could scale back a large net long position.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 15 pounds, or 0.6%, to 2,482 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

