SOFTS-Raw sugar falls nearly 1% as struggles to trade above 20 cents per lb

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell nearly 1% on Wednesday as inflation jitters pressured the wider financial markets and traders baulked at paying more than 20 cents per lb for the sweetener. MKTS/GLOB

Cocoa recovered meanwhile.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.7% to 19.77 at 1310 GMT.

* Dealers said a lack of fresh fundamental news means many traders are sitting in the sidelines, with the market struggling to breach a technical 'double top' at 20.10.

* They added data on cane and sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, covering the second half of October, will be released later this session.

* A survey by S&P Global Platts had an average estimate for the Brazil production data of 711,200 tonnes, down 59% from a year earlier.

* India's cabinet approved raising the price at which oil marketing companies buy ethanol from sugar mills by 1.3%, a minister said. The decision will help sugar mills divert cane juice for ethanol production.

* The United States is on track for record sugar production in the 2021/22 season at over 9.33 million short tonnes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* December white sugar LSUc1, which expires next Monday, fell 0.6% to $511.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,491 a tonne after setting a three-month low of $2,433 on Monday.

* The world's biggest chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S said sales volumes increased by 4.6% in the year to Aug. 31 as pandemic-weary customers return to cafes and bakeries. [nL8N2S1184

* The group also confirmed its target of average annual volume growth of 5%-7% in the three-year period to 2022/2023, and said it expected improving demand to lead the global cocoa market from surplus to balance in the current fiscal year.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,676 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was unchanged at $2.0865 per lb, having closed up 3.1% on Tuesday.

* January robusta LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,219 a tonne, having closed up 2.8% on Tuesday.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports in October fell 1.1% from September, government data showed. Coffee shipments in the first 10 months of this year fell 4.2% from a year earlier.

