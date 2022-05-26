SOFTS-Raw sugar falls near 2-week lows, arabica coffee rallies

Recasts, includes comments on coffee weather, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar on ICE hit near two-week lows on Thursday on fears top producer Brazil will try to lower energy prices, while arabica coffee surged amid thin trading and lingering frost risk fears.

Falling energy prices tend to prompt cane mills in Brazil to ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel whose price moves in sync with energy.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.14 cent, or 0.7%, at 19.54 cents per lb, after hitting its lowest since May 13 at 19.27.

* Dealers cited talk Brazil will cut the ICMS state tax in a bid to lower gasoline prices. This would weigh on ethanol prices and in turn, sugar, as output of the sweetener would rise.

* Earlier this week, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in a bid to hold energy prices, ousted the Petrobras CEO.

* India industry officials said local sugar prices should remain firm despite New Delhi's move to cap exports at 10 million tonnes as stockpiles are set to fall to the lowest in five years.

* Dealers say India's export cap is not hugely restrictive for the market.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.50, or 0.3%, at $565.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2surged 9.55 cents, or 4.4%, at $2.266 per lb​​​.

* Dealers noted thin trading volumes given a public holiday in Europe, and said any market moves are exaggerated. Still, there are few participants willing to sell given fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil.

* There were reports late on Wednesday about renewed chances of frosts. Forecaster Climatempo, however, said on Thursday there is no risk for now as temperatures in the South Minas Gerais area will remain above freezing levels.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $19, or 0.9%, at $2,107 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Indonesia, the world's No. 3 robusta producer, slipped versus last week amid rising supplies, while local prices in top robusta producer Vietnam were little changed.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose $57, or 2.4%, to $2,464 a tonne, having hit its lowest since late November on Wednesday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 12 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,742 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

