SOFTS-Raw sugar falls more than 3%, coffee recovers

December 05, 2023 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE closed sharply lower on Tuesday as funds liquidated long positions against the backdrop of a strong flow of supplies from Brazil, while coffee recovered from losses earlier in the session.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.85 cent, or 3.3%, at 24.96 cents per lb, sliding back down towards a 3-1/2-month low of 24.58 cents set on Monday.

* Dealers said the strong flow of supplies from Brazil had created a more bearish mood with production in the key Centre-South region well above last season and logistical bottlenecks easing.

* One U.S.-based broker estimated funds liquidated up to 35,000 lots from their long position in recent days.

* Higher production in Brazil and good beet crops in Europe prompted broker and supply chain services provider Czarnikow earlier this week to project a small sugar surplus in 2023/24, changing its forecast from a deficit.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.5% to $691.50 a metric ton.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4.35 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.8375 per lb, with a session high of $1.8570 that was just shy of Friday's six-month high of $1.8850.

* Dealers said, however, that the recent run-up in prices had triggered a pick-up in producer selling in top grower Brazil, which could eventually drive the market down again.

* ICE said after the session that 6,475 bags passed grading to enter arabica certified stocks, but they remain at 24-year lows.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.5% at $2,585 a ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was making good progress with about a third of the beans now collected.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 52 pounds, or 1.5%, to 3,427 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from last week's record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Dealers said the modest pullback during the past few days was not unexpected given the extent of gains this year, but the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2fell 1.6% to $4,106 a ton.

