SOFTS-Raw sugar falls more than 3%, cocoa hits 5-week low

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell more than 3% on Friday to a three-week low, weighed by an improving outlook for crops in India and Pakistan and macroeconomic factors, while cocoa prices also fell following declines in North American and Asian grindings.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.63 cent, or 3.2%, at 19.24 cents per lb after sliding to a three-week low of 19.21 cents.

* Dealers said stronger-than-expected production in the Indian subcontinent could lead to a small global sugar surplus in the current 2021/22 season.

* A Reuters poll issued on February had a consensus of a global deficit of 1.25 million tonnes in 2021/22. SUG/POLL

* Dealers cited fund liquidation in a risk-off movement as the Federal Reserve is poised to follow a half-of-a-percentage-point interest rate hike in May with two bigger rate hikes.

* Brazil's sugar production is projected to grow 2.9% in the new season to 36.37 million tonnes as fields partially recover from unfavorable weather in the previous crop, the USDA said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.60, or 2.0%, to $530.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $38, or 1.5%, to $2,554 a tonne after dipping to a five-week low of $2,516.

* North American cocoa grindings fell in the first quarter of 2022 to 114,694 tonnes, down 2.77% from the same period a year earlier, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) said.

* Asia's first quarter cocoa grind dipped 0.25% year on year to 213,313 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 18 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,770 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.95 cent, or 0.4%, at $2.2715 per lb, after surging by nearly 4% on Thursday.

* Dealers noted that the Brazilian currency suffered a strong devaluation on Friday, falling 3.5% against the dollar, a factor that might have attracted selling from farmers in the world's largest grower.

* Dealers noted, however, that it remained dry in most coffee regions of Brazil, potentially reducing bean size, although there may be some rains in Parana during the next few days.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 gained $2, or 0.1%, at $2,116 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

