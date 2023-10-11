SOFTS-Raw sugar falls more than 2%, cocoa also down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell more than 2% on Wednesday with the strong pace of production in Centre-South Brazil weighing on the market, while robusta coffee prices were hovering just above the prior session's six-month low.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.65 cent, or 2.4%, at 26.40 cents per lb.

* Brazilian mills produced 3.36 million tons of sugar in the second half of September, nearly double the amount seen this time last year and above analysts' expectations.

* Dealers noted heavy selling towards the end of the session, possibly from speculators that still have a large long position.

* December white sugar LSUc1 eased $10.40, or 1.4%, at $709.30 a metric ton.

* India's government is set to restrict sugar exports after poor monsoon rains, broadcaster ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing agencies, a move widely expected by the market.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $10, or 0.4%, at $2,235 a ton, after setting a six-month low of $2,223 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the harvest was underway in top robusta producer Vietnam, while Brazil robusta exports are running well above last season's pace.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $1.477 per lb.

* ICE grading system passed 3,220 bags of arabica coffee, and failed 2,240 bags, all of Brazilian origin, the exchange said on Wednesday. There are now only 2,905 bags pending grading with certified stocks currently at 445,442 bags.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 29 pounds, or 1%, to 2,944 pounds per ton.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after climbing to a 46-year high in mid-September.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, due to be published on Thursday, will, however, be closely watched for any indication that high prices are curbing demand.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $42, or 1.2%, to $3,432 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Kirsten Donovan and Shilpi Majumdar)

