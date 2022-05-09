SOFTS-Raw sugar falls more than 2%, arabica coffee hits 6-month low

Recasts, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar on ICE fell more than 2% on Monday as investors continued to scale back long positions with risk appetite dented by the conflict in Ukraine and lockdowns in China, while the strength of the dollar also weighed on commodities' prices. MKTS/GLOB

Arabica coffee slumped to a six-month low, while New York cocoa hit a five-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5 cents, or 2.6%, to 18.66 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was expecting Brazil industry group UNICA to release data this week on the cane crush during the second half of April.

* Mills showed a strong preference in the first half of April for allocating cane for ethanol rather than sugar production and the market will be watching closely to see the extent to which that trend is continuing.

* Brazil's oil company Petrobras raised diesel prices on Monday, but decided to not increase gasoline prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $9.90, or 1.9%, to $521.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4.35 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.061 per lb after dipping to a six-month low of $2.0335.

* Dealers said the weakness of the currency of top producer Brazil BRL= added to the downward pressure on prices. A weak Brazilian real encourages exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee as it raises returns in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $63, or 3.0%, to $2,020 a tonne.

* Vietnam exported 739,046 tonnes of coffee in the first four months of this year, up 26.2% from the same period a year earlier, government customs data released on Monday showed.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $37, or 1.5%, to $2,455 a tonne after touching a five-month low of 2,428 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.770 millions tonnes between the start of the season on Oct. 1 and April 30, down 3.2% from the same period last year, data from the cocoa regulator showed on Monday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 23 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,764 pounds per tonne​.

