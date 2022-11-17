SOFTS-Raw sugar falls from seven-month peak, arabica hits 16-month low

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday after hitting a seven-month high in the previous session on concerns over Indian supplies, while arabica coffee slid to the lowest price in 16 months.

The weakness of Brazil's real currencyBRL= helped to drive down prices of both sugar and coffee.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.54 cent, or 2.7%, at 19.73 cents per lb after climbing to a seven-month peak of 20.44 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought after its recent strong advance, so the decline was not unexpected, while funds also appeared to be taking a breather after a recent buying spree.

* Weak oil prices and a rising dollar added pressure to sugar futures, dealers said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $11.20, or 2.1%, at $533.40 a tonne.

* Indian mills have produced 2 million tonnes of sugar so far in the season that began on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.05 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.5635 per lb, having touched a 16-month low of $1.5405.

* Fitch Solutions said the market might have further to fall in the near term as global demand softens and supplies improve in top producer Brazil.

* The current weakness of the Brazilian real and Colombian peso will also continue to encourage U.S. dollar-denominated export sales, it said.

* Also weighing on coffee, ICE certified stocks were at 484,089 bags as of Nov. 16, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 584,688 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.5%, at $1,818 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled down $55, or 2.2%, to $2,447 a tonne.

* Above normal temperatures in Western Africa are unlikely to hurt cocoa plantations, which still have good soil moisture, forecaster Climate42 said on Thursday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,948 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

